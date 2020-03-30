Fresh donation made to bolster public health system in coronavirus fight

Shipping and steel magnates Theodoros and Gianna Angelopoulos became the latest Greeks to donate 1 million euros to the fight against the new coronavirus epidemic in Greece, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The donation was accepted by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and has been channeled into the Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Technology to help bolster its work.

Kikilias thanked the family “for its important contribution to bolstering the national health system in dealing with this major public health crisis,” the ministry said in its announcement.

It is one of several donations that have been made in recent days by wealthy Greeks, including another 1 million each from the Pavlos and Alexandra Kanellopoulos Foundation and the Panagiotis and Giorgos Angelopoulos brothers.