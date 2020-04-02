‘Greece from Home’ platform to be launched

An online platform called “Greece from Home” will be launched by the Ministry of Tourism, the Greek Tourism Organization and Marketing Greece, with the support of Google, aimed at reinforcing the country’s positive image during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The central goals of the initiative are to help people around the world stay in touch with Greek culture and discover and be inspired by the country’s attractions, and for tourism professionals to enhance their digital skills with the help of Google – and all this while staying home.



The platform, also aimed at retaining the interest of potential visitors, also leverages YouTube, with hours of videos featuring popular figures including tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.