Iraklio included in EC’s Intelligent Cities list

The capital of Crete, Iraklio, has been included in the European Commission’s list of 100 Intelligent Cities Challenge after an evaluation of its digital policy.

It was included in the list of the European Commission’s Intelligent Cities Challenge initiative after being assessed from February 27 to May 29.

Iraklio participated in a major process of evaluating its digital policy together with 192 cities from 20 European countries.

“This is the exceptional result of the timeless and tireless effort of the Municipality of Iraklio and its digital policy. This is not the first time that this effort has been recognized and rewarded, and it certainly will not be the last! The city of Iraklio has managed to be imprinted in the consciousness of Europeans as a smart city, and this is important,” said the city’s Deputy Mayor for Digital Transformation George Sisamakis.