At a time when physical distancing is encouraged if not mandatory, procedures such as renting or selling a property, which require the parties to be present in person, have become much more difficult.



Greek startup Prosperty now offers a solution, having developed an online platform for properties allowing for contactless transactions in the real estate market.



Co-founder Antonis Markopoulos tells Kathimerini that the platform renders transactions automatic, using precise data that bring transparency and quality to transactions and reducing the bureaucratic burden and agent costs. The platform even has drone videos of properties.