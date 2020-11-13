Greece backing Child Guarantee initiative

Greece and six other EU member-states have been selected by the European Commission in cooperation with UNICEF to pilot Child Guarantee initiative activities. The program seeks to reduce child poverty and exclusion by ensuring access to social services and educational activities that support children and their families and communities without discrimination.

Deputy Labor Minister for Social Affairs Domna Michailidou on Thursday outlined the government’s policies in the context of the initiative, which include moves to deinstitutionalize children living in closed structures and the development of skills that strengthen and empower children within the framework of preschool education.