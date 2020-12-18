Underwater museum in Alonissos wins European award

The Region of Thessaly was honored with a European award in the promotion of innovative alternative tourist products with added value for the economy and culture for the work of the Underwater Museum of Peristera on the Aegean island of Alonissos.

More specifically, it won first prize in the Innovation & Digitalization in Sustainable Cultural Tourism towards Smart Destinations category of the Destination of Sustainable Cultural Tourism Awards, organized by the European Cultural Tourism Network (ECTN).

The ECTN has members in 19 countries, including 13 EU member-states and six associated countries.

Greece’s first underwater museum opened in August, showcasing the wealth of marine life and a historic wreck off the coast of Alonissos.