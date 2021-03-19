torrential-downpour-reveals-bronze-bull-statue-in-olympia

An archaeologist works on a 2,500-year-old bronze bull idol that was unearthed at the archaeological site of Olympia, February 26. [Ministry of Culture/Handout via Reuters]

The Culture Ministry on Friday announced the discovery of a small bronze bull statue in the Olympia Archaeological Site during an inspection by ministry staff and the Ilia Ephorate of Antiquities.

According to the statement, the bull was spotted by archaeologist Zaharoula Leventouri who spotted one of its horns protruding from the ground, following heavy rainfall in the area shifting the earth.

It was immediately unearthed by the team and then taken to the Ephorate’s laboratories to be protected and examined.

According to the first scientific reports, the well-preserved bronze statue can be traced to the Geometric Era (1050-700 BC) and was an offering to Zeus, the God of Thunder and patron of the holy site at Olympia.

Similarly to most small statues of animals, the bull was most likely dedicated to the head of the Greek pantheon by a worshipper during ritual sacrifice, as evidenced by the surrounding sediments and deposits which exhibit burning.