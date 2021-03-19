CULTURE

Greece 2021 committee honors contributors to numismatic program

greece-2021-committee-honors-contributors-to-numismatic-program

The “Greece 2021” committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence held an event at the National Mint to present its Numismatic
Program and honor all those who contributed to its implementation.

“When our anniversary year is over, these collectible coins that we will hold in our hands will be a unique souvenir of our presence on the two hundredth birthday of modern Greece,” said committee chairperson Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said during the presentation.

The event was attended by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, who said that he was “particularly proud” of the help the central bank provided to the committee. 

On his side, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras noted that “every numismatic product is a result of high aesthetics, they are small works of art, designed by great artists.”

The collection of the Numismatic Program includes 2 coins made of a combination of metal and polymer material, imprinted with the first two coins of the Greek state; a series of 8 silver coins, imprinted with the depiction of the personalities associated with every Greek region; and a series of 4 gold coins depicting the evolution of the flag from the Revolution to the present day.

1821 Anniversary
READ MORE
greece-s-1821-and-america-a-lecture-by-historian-alexander-kitroeff0
VIDEO

Greece’s 1821 and America: A lecture by historian Alexander Kitroeff

an-introduction-to-laskarina-bouboulina-1821-heroine0
BICENTENNIAL

An introduction to Laskarina Bouboulina, 1821 heroine

historians-take-a-fresh-look-at-18210
BICENTENNIAL

Historians take a fresh look at 1821

reflections-on-1821-a-discussion-with-mark-mazower0
BICENTENNIAL

Reflections on 1821: A discussion with Mark Mazower

marking-1821-with-rich-program-of-events0
ANNIVERSARY

Marking 1821 with rich program of events

runciman-award-judges-unveil-21-picks-to-mark-1821-greek-revolution0
CULTURE

Runciman Award judges unveil 21 picks to mark 1821 Greek Revolution