greece-2021-committee-honors-contributors-to-numismatic-program

The “Greece 2021” committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence held an event at the National Mint to present its Numismatic

Program and honor all those who contributed to its implementation.

“When our anniversary year is over, these collectible coins that we will hold in our hands will be a unique souvenir of our presence on the two hundredth birthday of modern Greece,” said committee chairperson Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said during the presentation.

The event was attended by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, who said that he was “particularly proud” of the help the central bank provided to the committee.

On his side, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras noted that “every numismatic product is a result of high aesthetics, they are small works of art, designed by great artists.”

The collection of the Numismatic Program includes 2 coins made of a combination of metal and polymer material, imprinted with the first two coins of the Greek state; a series of 8 silver coins, imprinted with the depiction of the personalities associated with every Greek region; and a series of 4 gold coins depicting the evolution of the flag from the Revolution to the present day.