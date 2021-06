The archaeological site and museum of the Ancient Agora of Athens will be inaccessible to the public from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Thursday, the Culture Ministry said on Wednesday.

The site will be reserved for a presentation by the Athens office of the European Commission on the EU’s Recovery Fund program, it added.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the Agora and Museum will also be closed on June 20 (from 8-10 a.m. until 5-8 p.m.).