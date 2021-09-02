Eugenides Foundation reopens digital planetarium, science center

The Digital Planetarium and the Science & Technology Center of the Eugenides Foundation will reopen to the public on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the foundation announced on Wednesday.

Some 14 planetarium shows for adults and children will again become available, while new interactive exhibitions await the public at the Science & Technology Center.

The new-generation planetarium opened its doors to the public in November 2003. It comprises a 945m2 amphitheater which seats 278 people and is covered by an immense dome.

The foundation’s health restrictions during the pandemic include a maximum planetarium capacity of 85 pct. Adults will have to present either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate issued 30 days after testing positive. Visitors to the science and technology center must present a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours prior to the visit, or a negative rapid test carried out 48 hours ahead of the visit.

Minors need a vaccination certificate or a negative self-diagnostic test.

[ANA-MPA]