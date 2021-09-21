bellucci-as-callas-in-athens

Italian film actress Monica Bellucci walks in central Athens on Monday before talking about her theatrical performance as the iconic Greek opera star Maria Callas in a production inspired by the late diva’s letters, memoirs, photographs and other memorabilia. ‘Maria Callas: Letters & Memories,’ is directed by Tom Volf and based on his book and film ‘Maria by Callas.’ It premiered in Paris last November and will be coming to Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater for two nights only on September 28 and 29. [Thomas Daskalakis]