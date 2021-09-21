CULTURE

Bellucci as Callas in Athens

bellucci-as-callas-in-athens

Italian film actress Monica Bellucci walks in central Athens on Monday before talking about her theatrical performance as the iconic Greek opera star Maria Callas in a production inspired by the late diva’s letters, memoirs, photographs and other memorabilia. ‘Maria Callas: Letters & Memories,’ is directed by Tom Volf and based on his book and film ‘Maria by Callas.’ It premiered in Paris last November and will be coming to Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater for two nights only on September 28 and 29. [Thomas Daskalakis]

READ MORE
abramovic-s-ode-to-callas-comes-to-athens
CULTURE

Abramovic’s ode to Callas comes to Athens

new-migrant-center-inaugurated-on-samos
IMAGES

New migrant center inaugurated on Samos

[Xinhua]
CULTURE

China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism

[InTime News]
IMAGES

Antetokounmpo’s mother, brother granted honorary citizenship

acropolis-site-closed-to-the-public-on-sunday-morning
CULTURE

Acropolis site closed to the public on Sunday morning

The leader of Cyprus Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos II stands next to a pair of ornate, gilded doors that guard the altar of a church, at the Archbishopric in the capital Nicosia, on Thursday. The 18th century doors that were looted from the church of Saint Anastasios in the breakaway north of the ethnically divided island nation were repatriated from a Japanese art college after a long legal battle. [AP]
CULTURE

Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan