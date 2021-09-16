Antetokounmpo’s mother, brother granted honorary citizenship

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) hosted an honorary citizenship ceremony Thursday for the mother and brother (center) of Nigerian-Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo (standing next to the PM). Veronica and Alex Antetokounmpo were granted Greek citizenship in a decision signed on September 6 by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Their citizenship is honorary, as neither are formally eligible under current Greek law. Alexandros “Alex” Emeka Antetokounmpo – the younger brother of fellow basketball players Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas – was born in Greece in 2001 and spent the first 12 years of his life here before the family moved to the US, where Giannis was playing his rookie season with NBA side the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis and Athanasios Rotimi “Thanasis” Antetokounmpo were granted Greek citizenship in 2013, and Kostas in 2016. Veronica and her husband Charles migrated from Nigeria to Greece in 1991. [InTime News]