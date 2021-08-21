CULTURE

A Revolution Reframed | Athens | To May 31, 2022

The National Historical Museum is marking the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution with a large-scale exhibition comprising seven themed sections, walking visitors through the ideological underpinnings of the uprisings, Greek war tactics and international reactions to the events. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nhmuseum.gr. 

National Historical Museum, Old Parliament Building,

13 Stadiou, tel 210.322.2266

Georg Melchior Kraus’ lithograph depicts the arrival of King George I in Piraeus in 1863. [Benaki Museum]
