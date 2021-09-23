free-entry-to-all-state-run-archeological-sites-and-museums-this-weekend

Entrance to state-run archeological sites, museums and monuments will be free of charge this weekend (September 25-26) to mark European Heritage Days.

The annual pan-European event will also be celebrated in Greece on September 24-26, the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday.

This year’s overarching theme of festivities across the European continent is “Heritage: All inclusive.”

In Greece, two separate themes have been announced: “Train Journey,” within the framework of the 2021 European Railway Year, and a special look into the life and works of Ioannis Kapodistrias, Greece’s first governor after independence from the Ottomans, in the context of the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution.

Some of the events will be broadcast live and they will also be posted on the social media pages of European Heritage Days Greece on Facebook and on Instagram.

European Heritage Days take place every September in the 50 signatory countries to the European Cultural Convention, and are organized in close collaboration with national coordinators in each country, including local authorities, civic and private groups and volunteers.

Earlier, it was announced that the Acropolis, which will also offer free entry this weekend, will close to the public at 5.30 p.m. due to an EU event being held there.

[ANA-MPA]