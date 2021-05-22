pm-visits-contemporary-art-museum-with-five-students

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the National Museum of Contemporary Art on Friday, the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue & Development observed on May 21.

Accompanied by five students from Skagiopoulio Orphanage in Patras, Mitsotakis was given a tour of the museum’s permanent collection. Also present were the museum’s chairman of the board Giorgos Papanastasiou.

The Prime Minister presented souvenirs from the museum to the students, who told him they will conclude their visit in Athens with a visit to the Acropolis Museum.

Mitsotakis also met with the museum’s Artistic Director and art historian Katerina Gregou, with whom he discussed the merits of the museum in terms of its convenient location in central Athens and its proximity to antiquities.

[ANA-MPA]