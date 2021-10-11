later-opening-for-archaeological-museum-this-tuesday

Greece’s National Archaeological Museum will be opening an hour later this Tuesday, the Culture Ministry has announced. Doors will open at 2 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. but will close at 8 p.m. as usual.

The museum is running on summer hours until the end of the month. These are Monday and Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 1-8 p.m.

It will switch to winter hours on November 1, opening Monday and Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday 1-8 p.m.