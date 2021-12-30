CULTURE

Inaugural show at former tobacco factory drawing to a close

Thursday and Friday are the last days to visit ‘Portals,’ the critically acclaimed group exhibition that launched the capital’s newest cultural venue – the former Public Tobacco Factory, opened in 1930 to mitigate the impact of the Great Depression on tobacco exports – at 218 Lenorman Street. Organized by Parliament and NEON, the show marks the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution and was also inspired by the notion of the pandemic as a driver of the transition to a different world. It brings together work by 59 artists from 27 countries, who were invited to ponder how change, disruption and collectivity are communicated. Opening hours are until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. [Natalia Tsoukala/NEON]

