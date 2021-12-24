IMAGES

Vaccinations for the housebound

vaccinations-for-the-housebound

Maria Georgiopoulou is seen having a booster shot against Covid-19 at her home in Athens. As Greece struggles to expand its vaccination coverage, now even more urgent with the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant, doctors are dispatched in municipal vans or on foot to inoculate vulnerable and housebound people. One agency outside Athens is hiring taxis to take healthcare workers wherever necessary, The Associated Press reports. Around 80% of the country’s adult population and 70% of the overall population have been vaccinated, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Thursday. [AP] 

Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
sole-resident-of-tiny-aegean-isle-gets-inoculated
IMAGES

Sole resident of tiny Aegean isle gets inoculated

anti-vaxxers-parade-in-the-capital
IMAGES

Anti-vaxxers parade in the capital

libraries-take-big-hit-from-2020-lockdowns
CULTURE

Libraries take big hit from 2020 lockdowns

private-doctor-requisitioning-begins-in-earnest
IMAGES

Private doctor requisitioning begins in earnest

[AP]
IMAGES

Virus count marks record high for fourth time this week

in-person-lectures-resume-with-extra-checks-at-panteion
IMAGES

In-person lectures resume with extra checks at Panteion