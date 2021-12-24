vaccinations-for-the-housebound

Maria Georgiopoulou is seen having a booster shot against Covid-19 at her home in Athens. As Greece struggles to expand its vaccination coverage, now even more urgent with the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant, doctors are dispatched in municipal vans or on foot to inoculate vulnerable and housebound people. One agency outside Athens is hiring taxis to take healthcare workers wherever necessary, The Associated Press reports. Around 80% of the country’s adult population and 70% of the overall population have been vaccinated, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Thursday. [AP]