A street art tribute to 1821

‘The Drummer Boy of Messolonghi’ by SAME84 is on a wall of the 13th Athens Elementary School in Mets. [City of Athens/AMNA]

The City of Athens on Wednesday announced the unveiling of the last two murals in a group of four by local street artists paying tribute to the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

At the 13th elementary school in Mets, SAME84 presents “The Drummer Boy of Messolonghi,” a piece is inspired by German painter Johann Georg Christian Perlberg’s (1806-1884) “Drums for the War of Independence.”

In Kypseli, meanwhile, the 133rd elementary school has been graced with an homage by street artist Gospel to war heroes Laskarina Bouboulina, Theodoros Kolokotronis and Konstantinos Kanaris, titled “Pantheon.”

The other two pieces in the series are a portrait by Cacao Rocks of the great British Philhellene Lord Byron in Psyrri and a piece by KEZ in Ambelokipi inspired by a painting by folk artist Theophilos (1870-1943) of star-crossed lovers “Erotokritos and Aretoussa.”

