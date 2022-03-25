CULTURE

Culture ministry to certify museums in Epirus

culture-ministry-to-certify-museums-in-epirus
[Shutterstock]

Epirus in northwestern Greece will be the first region to benefit from a new program for the recognition and certification of some 200 museums across the country, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Friday during a visit to the regional capital, Ioannina.

At a meeting with Ioannina Mayor Moses Elisaf and other members of the municipal council, Mendoni also announced plans to help bolster the city’s philharmonic orchestra and art gallery, as well as programs showcasing traditional crafts for which the region is famous.

“We examined how relations with the Culture Ministry can be strengthened so as to further elevate our cultural product,” Elisaf said in comments to the press after the meeting.

Museum Culture
READ MORE
[ΑΜΝΑ]
CULTURE

Breaking Ali Pasha’s curse after 218 years

[InTime News]
CULTURE

Theodorakis’ will envisages Athens residence as state-run museum

original-acropolis-museum-to-be-refurbished-in-3-5mln-euro-project
CULTURE

Original Acropolis museum to be refurbished in 3.5mln euro project

better-viewing-at-the-renovated-national-gallery
CULTURE

Better viewing at the renovated National Gallery

impact-of-pandemic-addressed-with-lectures-on-museum-day
CULTURE

Impact of pandemic addressed with lectures on Museum Day

museums-open-as-greece-prepares-to-kick-off-tourism-season
CULTURE

Museums open as Greece prepares to kick off tourism season