culture-ministry-to-certify-museums-in-epirus

Epirus in northwestern Greece will be the first region to benefit from a new program for the recognition and certification of some 200 museums across the country, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Friday during a visit to the regional capital, Ioannina.

At a meeting with Ioannina Mayor Moses Elisaf and other members of the municipal council, Mendoni also announced plans to help bolster the city’s philharmonic orchestra and art gallery, as well as programs showcasing traditional crafts for which the region is famous.

“We examined how relations with the Culture Ministry can be strengthened so as to further elevate our cultural product,” Elisaf said in comments to the press after the meeting.