Theodorakis’ will envisages Athens residence as state-run museum

Mikis Theodorakis wished that his central Athens home and belongings become a museum in his memory, under the management of the state, according to his will.

The late composer, who died in September aged 96, added that if the museum can not be established in his old home, located at Epifanous 1, near the Acropolis, then his personal belongings are to be handed over to the Lilian Voudouri Music Library of Greece

In the will, dated June 2017, also refers to Nikos Kouris, who runs the internet radio station Mikis Radio, stating that the station is exempt from paying royalties to play his work.

Kouris claims that Theodorakis is his biological father. In September, Theodorakis’ daughter obtained a temporary injunction forbidding Kouris from using the surname Theodorakis.

Theodorakis’ will does not acknowledge any kinship with Kouris.

An Athens court will deliberate on the matter further on November 30.