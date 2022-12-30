CULTURE

Eleusis 2023 wins award

Eleusis 2023 wins award
[Giannis Stathis]

Eleusis European Capital of Culture 2023 has been awarded the Melina Mercouri International Prize for the Safeguarding and Management of Cultural Landscapes and a €1.5 million cash purse by the European Commission. 

On January 9, the West Attica town of Elefsina will be designated a European Capital of Culture, along with Veszprem in Hungary and Timisoara in Romania. 

“The transformation achieved by the 2023 Eleusis team is a true embodiment of the ‘Mysteries of Transition,’” the Commission said in its announcement, referring to the year-long program of 130 projects, including 465 events. 

The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 4-5. 

City Life

