Eleusis 2023 wins award

Eleusis European Capital of Culture 2023 has been awarded the Melina Mercouri International Prize for the Safeguarding and Management of Cultural Landscapes and a €1.5 million cash purse by the European Commission.

On January 9, the West Attica town of Elefsina will be designated a European Capital of Culture, along with Veszprem in Hungary and Timisoara in Romania.

“The transformation achieved by the 2023 Eleusis team is a true embodiment of the ‘Mysteries of Transition,’” the Commission said in its announcement, referring to the year-long program of 130 projects, including 465 events.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 4-5.