Presidential gardens reopen to the public this Sunday

The gardens of the Presidential Mansion will reopen to the public for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday (Oct. 9) and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday except during public holidays.

The 2.5-hectare site, adjacent to the 19th-century building designed by Ernst Ziller where the president’s office is located, contains more than 140 types of plants, trees and bushes. Some of the trees are more than 100 years old.

The public will be able to enter from Vassileos Georgiou B Street, no. 2. Any changes to these arrangements will be published (in Greek) on the presidency’s website www.presidency.gr.