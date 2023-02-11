CULTURE

Stolen Picasso’s damage not visible to naked eye

Stolen Picasso’s damage not visible to naked eye

Although the case of the two stolen works from the National Art Gallery in Athens was closed with last month’s trial and conviction of the thief, Pablo Picasso’s “Head of a Woman” failed to escape without scar, despite that being invisible to the naked eye.

The work now on display in the gallery has certainly been preserved and restored. However, its decade-long stay with the thief has caused irreparable damage.

“The two works that were stolen from the National Gallery have undergone structural changes that are not visible to the eye. Specifically, for Pablo Picasso’s ‘Head of a Woman’ it was found that the cohesion of the layers – i.e. the contact of the color layers with the support (fabric) – was greatly disturbed, making it fragile and unstable, as was also testified during my examination at the public hearing of the criminal court on January 20,” said Efi Agathonikou, director of collections at the National Gallery.

Visual Arts Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Heist of the century’ suspect ‘meant to return paintings’
CULTURE

‘Heist of the century’ suspect ‘meant to return paintings’

Syrago Tsiara appointed as new head of National Gallery
CULTURE

Syrago Tsiara appointed as new head of National Gallery

Greek private collector donates works across two continents
CULTURE

Greek private collector donates works across two continents

Culture minister: Former royal palace at Tatoi to open to public by 2025
CULTURE

Culture minister: Former royal palace at Tatoi to open to public by 2025

Museums set to go it alone under new law
CULTURE

Museums set to go it alone under new law

Design for new archaeological museum revamp selected
CULTURE

Design for new archaeological museum revamp selected