Crete in UNESCO bid

The Central Archaeological Council is on the cusp of completing the candidacy file for the inclusion of Crete’s Minoan-era ancient palaces of Zakros, Knossos, Phaistos, Malia, Zominthos and Kydonia in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The file will be submitted by the ministry in September for evaluation and comments by the competent UNESCO committee. The nomination will be officially submitted in January 2024.

Ministry sources have told Kathimerini that each of Crete’s archaeological sites had its own challenges for inclusion. The most demanding was the surrounding area of Knossos. To improve the site’s image, some interventions are planned, such as enlarging the parking area and access for wheelchair users.

