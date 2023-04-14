CULTURE

Museum chiefs appointed

[InTime News]

The government has announced the names of the presidents, vice-presidents and CEOs of five museums which recently became private entities.

Under legislation passed in February, five of the country’s top state museums, including the archaeological museums of Athens and Thessaloniki, were removed from direct Culture Ministry control, in an attempt to give them more freedom and responsibility, particularly in fundraising and outreach campaigns.

In announcement on Holy Thursday, the Culture and Sports Ministry announced each museum’s top leadership in order of board president, vice-president and CEO.

The National Archaeological Museum of Athens will be overseen by Dimitris Economou, Maria Lagogianni-Georgarakou and Anna-Vassiliki Karapanagiotou

Giorgos Panetsos, Natalia Poulou and Katerina Dellaporta have been appointed to the Byzantine and Christian Museum of Athens.

The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki will be in the hands of Niki Manou-Andreadi, Vassiliki Missailidou-Despotidou and Anastasi Gadolou.

Overseeing the Museum of Byzantine Culture of Thessaloniki will be Charalambos Bakirtzis, Yiannis Kanonidis and Agathoniki Tsilipakou

On Crete, Heraklion Archaeological Museum will be headed by Ioakeim Gryspolakis, Konstantinos-Alketas Oungrinis and Stella Chryssoulaki.

Joining each broad will be a director from one of the ministry’s departments as well as a member proposed by the ministry’s employee union, provided they hold a graduate degree and have a minimum of four years’ experience in a responsible position.

Each board will serve a three-year term, the ministry noted. [AMNA]

Museum

