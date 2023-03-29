Historic destroyer ‘Velos’ damaged by high winds in Thessaloniki

The historic Hellenic Navy vessel Velos, a Niki-class destroyer that now operates as a museum, was reported to have sustained damage during the storm that struck the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

According to the ministry of shipping on Wednesday, an estimate of the extent of the damage is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The ship was anchored at Nea Paralia, where it was buffeted by violent northwesterly winds that managed to break the lines holding the fenders in place, leaving it to crash against the dock unprotected.

The ship was then held in place by two tug boats that were sent out to prevent further damage.