NEWS

Historic destroyer ‘Velos’ damaged by high winds in Thessaloniki

Historic destroyer ‘Velos’ damaged by high winds in Thessaloniki
[File photo/Intime News]

The historic Hellenic Navy vessel Velos, a Niki-class destroyer that now operates as a museum, was reported to have sustained damage during the storm that struck the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

According to the ministry of shipping on Wednesday, an estimate of the extent of the damage is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The ship was anchored at Nea Paralia, where it was buffeted by violent northwesterly winds that managed to break the lines holding the fenders in place, leaving it to crash against the dock unprotected.

The ship was then held in place by two tug boats that were sent out to prevent further damage.

 

Museum Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM should be held accountable for wiretap scandal, Tsipras says
NEWS

PM should be held accountable for wiretap scandal, Tsipras says

Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony
NEWS

Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony

New evidence emerges in spyware probe
NEWS

New evidence emerges in spyware probe

European Parliament spyware committee hears from Greek independent authority chiefs
NEWS

European Parliament spyware committee hears from Greek independent authority chiefs

PASOK leader Androulakis to address MEPs on wiretapping, rule of law in Greece
NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis to address MEPs on wiretapping, rule of law in Greece

PM appoints two new deputy chiefs for National Intelligence Service
NEWS

PM appoints two new deputy chiefs for National Intelligence Service