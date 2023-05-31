Paleolithic discovery made on Lesvos

A collection of Paleolithic tools was recently discovered in the region of Kratigos, approximately 8 kilometers south of the city of Mytilini on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

The archaeological enthusiast and researcher Vasillis Koumarelas unearthed the artifacts and delivered them to the Lesvos Antiquities Ephorate a few days ago.

Among the tools found were chopping implements, trihedral picks, scrapers, axes, blades, flakes, cores and debitage products, all of them dating back up to 500,000 years.

According to Koumarelas, these primitive objects were likely used by distant ancestors of humans.

They might have come from a site similar to the one currently being excavated at the Rodafnidia Lisboriou of Lesvos, which has been dated to the Lower or Early Paleolithic era.

Professor of Prehistoric Archaeology at the Department of History and Archaeology of the University of Crete Nena Galanidou is leading the excavation at this site.