Museum initiative aims to help maintain Cycladic traditions

The Museum of Cycladic Art has launched Cycladic Identity, an initiative to preserve and highlight the character of Greece’s famous island cluster and attract donations and sponsorships, with which it will support organizations active in the islands with programs related to culture, biodiversity and intangible cultural heritage.

“The Museum of Cycladic Art would not exist without the Cycladic islands and Cycladic culture. So I thought our museum should give back… in a sustainable and meaningful way. This is how we created the Cycladic Identity initiative,” Sandra Marinopoulou, the museum’s president and managing director, told Kathimerini.