Flooding leaves Thessaloniki orchestra homeless again

The Thessaloniki State Orchestra has been left homeless once more after heavy showers in the northern port city flooded its rehearsal space in the former Pallas theater on the waterfront.

“A part of the ceiling collapsed and the hall was completely destroyed. We only just managed to salvage the orchestra’s instruments and move them to the Thessaloniki Archaeological Museum,” orchestra director Simos Papanas told Kathimerini.

“We cannot return to the hall, so the problem is now huge, both in the immediate and long-term future. Where will we go in August so we don’t have to cancel our entire concert program and where will our permanent residence be?” he asked, noting that state orchestras in most parts of the world are housed in historical buildings in the cities they represent.

For the time being, the Thessaloniki State Orchestra is being offered temporary accommodation at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Lazariston Monastery and other venues with appropriate spaces, but the latest setback on the issue of the ensemble’s housing has reinvigorated its demand for room at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall.

“The current board of the TCH has, unfortunately, expressed strong opposition to giving one of its chambers to our orchestra. The political leadership must step in or supply the money needed to house the orchestra,” Papanas added.