EMST preparing major tribute to Iannis Xenakis

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens is planning a six-month tribute to the life and work of Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001), the avant-garde music composer and theorist, architect, engineer and stage director.

For the purposes of what is being hailed as the biggest ever exhibition event on the Romanian-born Greek-French artist, EMST has joined forces with two eminent institutions, France’s Musee de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris and the Athens Conservatory’s Center of Modern Music.

The homage starts on June 29 with an exhibition of photographs, architectural drawings, visual scores and unpublished audio material, among others.