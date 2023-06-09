CULTURE

EMST preparing major tribute to Iannis Xenakis

EMST preparing major tribute to Iannis Xenakis

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens is planning a six-month tribute to the life and work of Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001), the avant-garde music composer and theorist, architect, engineer and stage director.

For the purposes of what is being hailed as the biggest ever exhibition event on the Romanian-born Greek-French artist, EMST has joined forces with two eminent institutions, France’s Musee de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris and the Athens Conservatory’s Center of Modern Music.

The homage starts on June 29 with an exhibition of photographs, architectural drawings, visual scores and unpublished audio material, among others.

Exhibition Music Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nikaia, back when it was Nea Kokkinia
CULTURE

Nikaia, back when it was Nea Kokkinia

Ancient Greek masterpieces showcased in Rome
CULTURE

Ancient Greek masterpieces showcased in Rome

Prosecutor orders investigation into Golden Dawn art gallery incident
CULTURE

Prosecutor orders investigation into Golden Dawn art gallery incident

A treasure of the Vlachs comes to light
CULTURE

A treasure of the Vlachs comes to light

Heroes of the 1821 War of Independence at the National Gallery
CULTURE

Heroes of the 1821 War of Independence at the National Gallery

Benaki Museum show keeps Nelly’s traces alive
CULTURE

Benaki Museum show keeps Nelly’s traces alive