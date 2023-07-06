Culture ministry announces Acropolis visitor zones to tackle overcrowding

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni announced a system with visitor zones on the Acropolis which will be implemented in July to address the problem of long queues.

Speaking on Skai 100.3 radio, Mendoni stressed that visits to the Sacred Rock have increased by 80% compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

She also noted that if the entrance routes to the Acropolis had not been built, it would have been almost impossible to visit it.