NEWS

Culture Ministry staff unions announce work stoppage on Wednesday

Culture Ministry staff unions announce work stoppage on Wednesday

The five staff unions of the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday they intend to continue their labor action against a law altering the operation of Greece’s five major state-run museums (the National Archaeological Museum, Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, Archaeological Museum of Heraklion, Byzantine and Christian Museum, Museum of Byzantine Culture), and announced a work stoppage for Wednesday.

The strike will be held from noon until the end of the shift.

They have also called members to a protest rally at 1 p.m. outside the main building of the Culture Ministry.

Strike Museum Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Acropolis Museum to mark European Night of Museums with late opening
CULTURE

Acropolis Museum to mark European Night of Museums with late opening

Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday
CULTURE

Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday

Culture minister: Former royal palace at Tatoi to open to public by 2025
CULTURE

Culture minister: Former royal palace at Tatoi to open to public by 2025

‘Theft of century’ suspect released from detention
NEWS

‘Theft of century’ suspect released from detention

Culture Minister extols ‘dedication, creativity’ of late National Gallery director
NEWS

Culture Minister extols ‘dedication, creativity’ of late National Gallery director

Marina Lambraki-Plaka, long-time National Gallery director, dead at 83
CULTURE

Marina Lambraki-Plaka, long-time National Gallery director, dead at 83