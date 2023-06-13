Culture Ministry staff unions announce work stoppage on Wednesday

The five staff unions of the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday they intend to continue their labor action against a law altering the operation of Greece’s five major state-run museums (the National Archaeological Museum, Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, Archaeological Museum of Heraklion, Byzantine and Christian Museum, Museum of Byzantine Culture), and announced a work stoppage for Wednesday.

The strike will be held from noon until the end of the shift.

They have also called members to a protest rally at 1 p.m. outside the main building of the Culture Ministry.