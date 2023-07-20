CULTURE

Acropolis pilot program postponed

Acropolis pilot program postponed
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The Culture Ministry has announced the postponement of a pilot program aimed at addressing overcrowding issues on the Acropolis, with a tentative start date set for either August 1 or September 1.

The exact implementation date of the measure, which involves the introduction of visitor zones, will be determined following ongoing consultations between state agencies. The deadline for concluding these consultations is July 21.

The measure comes in response to the recent surge in visitors, after the Acropolis witnessed a record-breaking daily influx of 23,000 people. It is to come into full effect by April 1 next year. 

Archaeology Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave
CULTURE

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave
KLEON

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave

Early closing for some archaeological sites on election day
CULTURE

Early closing for some archaeological sites on election day

KAS conditionally allows pets in some open-air archaeological sites
CULTURE

KAS conditionally allows pets in some open-air archaeological sites

Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen
CULTURE

Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage
CULTURE

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage