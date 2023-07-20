Acropolis pilot program postponed

The Culture Ministry has announced the postponement of a pilot program aimed at addressing overcrowding issues on the Acropolis, with a tentative start date set for either August 1 or September 1.

The exact implementation date of the measure, which involves the introduction of visitor zones, will be determined following ongoing consultations between state agencies. The deadline for concluding these consultations is July 21.

The measure comes in response to the recent surge in visitors, after the Acropolis witnessed a record-breaking daily influx of 23,000 people. It is to come into full effect by April 1 next year.