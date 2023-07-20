Open-air sites to close for several hours from July 20-23 due to heatwave
Archaeological sites and monuments in Greece will close between noon and 5.30 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday (23/7) due to the high temperatures expected in the country, the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday.
“In the event of a change in the weather conditions, the Ministry of Culture will issue a new announcement,” it said, adding that the Ephorates of Antiquities will inform their employees and take appropriate measures.