CULTURE

Open-air sites to close for several hours from July 20-23 due to heatwave

Open-air sites to close for several hours from July 20-23 due to heatwave

Archaeological sites and monuments in Greece will close between noon and 5.30 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday (23/7) due to the high temperatures expected in the country, the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday.

“In the event of a change in the weather conditions, the Ministry of Culture will issue a new announcement,” it said, adding that the Ephorates of Antiquities will inform their employees and take appropriate measures.

Archaeology Weather

