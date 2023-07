The archaeological site of the Acropolis will suspend its operation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday due to the current heatwave. The sites at Ancient Agora and Keramikos will operate as per usual, where the museums there can still be visited on Sunday.

All archeological sites will operate as usual from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. [AMNA]