CULTURE

Roman wreck off Antikythera keeps giving

Roman wreck off Antikythera keeps giving
Divers with the Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece keep making new discoveries as the ship’s cargo has scattered far and wide, and there are findings from other wrecks in the area as well. [Guillaume Champain/ESAG-UNIGE

Archaeologists investigating the wreck of a Roman cargo ship off the coast of Antikythera, southeast of the Peloponnese, made several interesting finds during May-June underwater excavations that had not been expected to yield much excitement, but to be of a more technical nature.

According to the Culture Ministry on Friday, the discovery of fragments of statues strengthens the hypothesis that the Antikythera Mechanism was built by the ancient Greeks, while old human bones – a rare discovery – are expected to yield more information about the people traveling on the ship.

Early Byzantine pottery fragments found at the site, moreover, suggest that more ships with valuable cargoes went down in the area. 

Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Open-air sites to close for several hours from July 20-23 due to heatwave
CULTURE

Open-air sites to close for several hours from July 20-23 due to heatwave

Acropolis pilot program postponed
CULTURE

Acropolis pilot program postponed

Naxos to host ‘three new museums inside another’
CULTURE

Naxos to host ‘three new museums inside another’

Acropolis to close from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CULTURE

Acropolis to close from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave
CULTURE

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave
KLEON

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave