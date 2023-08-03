Bourtzi island fortress in Nafplio reopens to the public after restoration

The island fortress of Bourtzi, a Venetian castle situated in the middle of Nafplio’s harbor in the Peloponnese, will reopen to the public starting this Saturday, as announced on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Culture Ministry and the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) revealed that the monument has undergone extensive restoration and maintenance. These efforts have made it accessible to persons with disabilities while preserving all the authentic parts of the fortress.

Visitors can explore the fortress every day from Monday to Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Until August 17, admission will be free of charge. Starting from August 18, visitors will need to purchase a ticket. However, the price for the tickets has not been disclosed yet.

The fortress of Bourtzi was initially designed by Antonio Gambello, an architect from Bergamo, in 1471. The construction was completed by the engineer Brancaleone. Originally, it served as a small castle where an executioner lived, and prisoners were put to death. [ΑΜΝΑ]