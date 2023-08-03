CULTURE

Bourtzi island fortress in Nafplio reopens to the public after restoration

Bourtzi island fortress in Nafplio reopens to the public after restoration

The island fortress of Bourtzi, a Venetian castle situated in the middle of Nafplio’s harbor in the Peloponnese, will reopen to the public starting this Saturday, as announced on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Culture Ministry and the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) revealed that the monument has undergone extensive restoration and maintenance. These efforts have made it accessible to persons with disabilities while preserving all the authentic parts of the fortress. 

Visitors can explore the fortress every day from Monday to Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Until August 17, admission will be free of charge. Starting from August 18, visitors will need to purchase a ticket. However, the price for the tickets has not been disclosed yet.

The fortress of Bourtzi was initially designed by Antonio Gambello, an architect from Bergamo, in 1471. The construction was completed by the engineer Brancaleone. Originally, it served as a small castle where an executioner lived, and prisoners were put to death. [ΑΜΝΑ]

Culture Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Work begins on new Acropolis gift shop
CULTURE

Work begins on new Acropolis gift shop

Goulandris Museum prepping shows in Andros and Athens
CULTURE

Goulandris Museum prepping shows in Andros and Athens

Museum initiative aims to help maintain Cycladic traditions
CULTURE

Museum initiative aims to help maintain Cycladic traditions

Acropolis Museum to mark European Night of Museums with late opening
CULTURE

Acropolis Museum to mark European Night of Museums with late opening

Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday
CULTURE

Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday

Digital card gives disabled free access to museums, sites
CULTURE

Digital card gives disabled free access to museums, sites