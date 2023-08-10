Eelectronic ticket machines installed at top Greek sites

Visa has announced that six contactless ticketing machines are now operating at the main entrances to the archaeological sites of the Acropolis, Ancient Olympia, Epidaurus and the Delphi Archaeological Museum.

The statement says this new service will facilitate entry and improve the visitor experience at some of Greece’s most famous archaeological sites.

Visitors can now get their tickets instantaneously by paying either with their card or with activated devices such as smart phones and watches, avoiding long lines at ticket booths.

Visitors choose the sort of ticket they want to purchase, pay with a card or other device, and simultaneously receive the selected tickets.