CULTURE

The Piano Project brings music, photography, art and literature to Santorini

[Constantine M. Lemos]

The Piano Project, a nonprofit dedicated to the propagation of culture, is taking place on the stunning Aegean island of Santorini this month with a special event that is being hosted by the Santorini Arts Factory in Vlychada and the Bellonio Cultural Foundation in Fira.

the-piano-project-brings-music-photography-art-and-literature-to-santorini0The event is curated by respected pianist Michael Tagkas, who will also perform in the musical part of the program, which additionally includes concerts by George-Emmanuel Lazaridis and Alexandros Kapelis.

In the artistic side of the event, Constantine M. Lemos presents a series of photographs titled “Beauty in Silence” at the Bellonio and Palida Georgoulakou presents her “Paintings” collection at the Santorini Arts Factory, comprising compositions inspired by the feminine beauty of ancient Greek statues and murals.

Writers such as Yannis Efstathiadis and Helena Matheopoulos have also been invited to take part in the event.

Special Event

