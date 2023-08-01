Museums, archaeological sites celebrating supermoon

Dozens of museums and archaeological sites will be open for free on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to midnight, celebrating the first of two supermoons this month, the Sturgeon Moon, which will be followed on August 30 by the Full Blue Moon.

Many will also be hosting music events, such as the Acropolis Museum in Athens, which will be dancing to the rhythm of the Argentinean tango in the courtyard, starting at 9 p.m., while jazz is on the program at the archaeological museums of Argos Orestiko in Kastoria and of Arta in northwestern Greece, as well as at the Archaeological Site of Tylissos in Iraklio, Crete.

In the Aegean, the String Demons will be playing their eclectic mix of music at the Roman Aqueduct in Moria on Lesvos and Pausis will be performing music on the lyre at the Heraion on Samos.

At the Casa Romana on Kos, violinist Tania Sikelianou and Serbian transplant Milka Stojanovic, a visual artist, will be adding illustrations to classical chamber music, while Greek poetry and music will be celebrated at Gortyn in Iraklio.

In a separate initiative, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) in southern Athens is going big for the supermoon, with screenings of films at the Great Lawn, yoga on the South Paths and a silent disco in the Mediterranean Garden, among other events.

There is much more on the program, however, so ask around in your area. Similar events will also be taking place at the end of the month for the second supermoon.