Thessaloniki State Orchestra rehomed at city’s Concert Hall

Thessaloniki opera house seafront view. [Shutterstock]

The State Orchestra of Thessaloniki is finally getting a permanent home after a memorandum of cooperation was signed on Friday with the Thessaloniki Concert Hall, whose board has for decades resisted such a move.

According to sources, the agreement is not the result of an understanding between the two sides, but of the intervention of the Ministry of Culture, after the orchestra’s temporary home on Nikis Avenue was severely damaged by flooding in June.

Under the agreement, the orchestra will have permanent and exclusive use of the music venue’s Maurice Saltiel Hall in the M2 Building. The Thessaloniki Concert Hall will also host 16 concerts a year by the orchestra and co-organize at least four productions per season.

Music

