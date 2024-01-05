Restored Palace of the Goats unveiled

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will inaugurate the recently restored Palace of Aigai (Goats) in northern Greece on Friday.

“Aigai” comes from the same root as the ancient Greek word aiga (goat). With an area of approximately 15,000 square meters, it was the largest building in classical Greece.

The project to maintain and restore the Palace of the Goats lasted 16 years and was completed in 2023 with a total budget of 20.3 million euros.

The city of Aigai (Vergina) was the first capital of the Kingdom of Macedonia, and was upgraded with an extensive building program by Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great.