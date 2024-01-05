CULTURE

Restored Palace of the Goats unveiled

Restored Palace of the Goats unveiled
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will inaugurate the recently restored Palace of Aigai (Goats) in northern Greece on Friday.

“Aigai” comes from the same root as the ancient Greek word aiga (goat). With an area of approximately 15,000 square meters, it was the largest building in classical Greece.

The project to maintain and restore the Palace of the Goats lasted 16 years and was completed in 2023 with a total budget of 20.3 million euros.

The city of Aigai (Vergina) was the first capital of the Kingdom of Macedonia, and was upgraded with an extensive building program by Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great. 

Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Museum housing shackled skeletons on track
CULTURE

Museum housing shackled skeletons on track

Alexander the Great burial claim refuted by expert
CULTURE

Alexander the Great burial claim refuted by expert

Archaeological Museum enters digital age
CULTURE

Archaeological Museum enters digital age

Private guided tours of the Acropolis to start next year
CULTURE

Private guided tours of the Acropolis to start next year

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece
CULTURE

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece

A day that changed the world at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens
CULTURE

A day that changed the world at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens