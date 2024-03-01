CULTURE

Historic Breal Cup at Louvre

The historic cup won by Spyros Louis, the first marathon winner of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, which was inspired and designed by Michel Breal, will travel this year to the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The cup was acquired at an international auction by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) in order to make it accessible to the general public.

The cup will, from April 24 to September 16, be one of the centerpieces of the upcoming temporary exhibition “Olympism: Modern Invention, Ancient Legacy,” organized in collaboration with the Ecole Francaise d’Athenes to coincide with the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. 

Museum

