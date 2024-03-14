Shipwrecks found off Kasos

The discovery of 10 shipwrecks as well as important individual finds has been announced after the completion in October last year of underwater archaeological research in the maritime area of Kasos island, in the southeast Aegean.

Since 2019, the National Research Foundation’s research team, in collaboration with the Culture Ministry, has conducted four research missions on the island, using archaeological and historical evidence, sources, and references ranging from Homer’s Iliad to recent years.

The shipwrecks date from 3000 BC, the Classical period (460 BC), the Hellenistic period (100 BC – AD 100) and the Roman years (200 BC – AD 300) and the Byzantine period (AD 800-900).