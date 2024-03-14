CULTURE

Shipwrecks found off Kasos

Shipwrecks found off Kasos
[Intime News]

The discovery of 10 shipwrecks as well as important individual finds has been announced after the completion in October last year of underwater archaeological research in the maritime area of Kasos island, in the southeast Aegean.

Since 2019, the National Research Foundation’s research team, in collaboration with the Culture Ministry, has conducted four research missions on the island, using archaeological and historical evidence, sources, and references ranging from Homer’s Iliad to recent years.

The shipwrecks date from 3000 BC, the Classical period (460 BC), the Hellenistic period (100 BC – AD 100) and the Roman years (200 BC – AD 300) and the Byzantine period (AD 800-900).

Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Giant ancient Greek statue returns to Sicily’s Valley of the Temples
CULTURE

Giant ancient Greek statue returns to Sicily’s Valley of the Temples

Temple of Poseidon at Sounio to get new lighting
CULTURE

Temple of Poseidon at Sounio to get new lighting

Restoration planned for ancient Fyli fortress on Mount Parnitha
CULTURE

Restoration planned for ancient Fyli fortress on Mount Parnitha

From Geneva to ancient Eretria
CULTURE

From Geneva to ancient Eretria

Climate change a looming threat to antiquities
CULTURE

Climate change a looming threat to antiquities

New Messene museum to house 19,000 artifacts
CULTURE

New Messene museum to house 19,000 artifacts