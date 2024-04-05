Showcase of Athenian neoclassicism at the mercy of vandals

The statue of Panagis Vallianos outside the National Library building, the Vallianeio Megaron, on Panepistimiou Street in the heart of Athens, was vandalized, with red paint sprayed on its base.

The spray paint has now been removed from the statue, however the image of the iconic Athenian Trilogy of neoclassical 19th century buildings on Panepistimiou is a disheartening one. The adjacent University of Athens building remains scarred with damages to most of the monuments that surround it, while the Academy of Athens maintains a protection shield of sheet metal.

The three buildings are the most valuable architectural symbol for the formation of national identity during the 19th century. The graffiti, tagging, paint tossing and looting of recent days of the showcase of Athenian neoclassicism is indicative of weakness, reluctance and audacity. It is a political issue as the administrations, the rectory, and the municipality do not seem to have a consistent and unyielding policy against vandalism.

The protection of these monuments is an extremely complicated issue that touches on issues of public order, delinquency and the protection of civil rights.