Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims

A unanimous decision was taken by the Athens Municipal Council on Wednesday for the creation of a monument for the victims of the Tempe train crash in February 2023.

“More than a year after the tragedy, the Municipality of Athens, with respect for the people who were lost and their relatives, wishes to honor their memory… We commit to the creation of a monument to honor the memory of our fellow human beings,” said Mayor Haris Doukas.

The location and type of monument will be decided together with the competent services of the municipality, in consultation with the association of the relatives of the victims.

The collision claimed the lives of 57 people, while scores of others were injured.