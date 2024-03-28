NEWS

Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims

Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims
[InTime News]

A unanimous decision was taken by the Athens Municipal Council on Wednesday for the creation of a monument for the victims of the Tempe train crash in February 2023. 

“More than a year after the tragedy, the Municipality of Athens, with respect for the people who were lost and their relatives, wishes to honor their memory… We commit to the creation of a monument to honor the memory of our fellow human beings,” said Mayor Haris Doukas.

The location and type of monument will be decided together with the competent services of the municipality, in consultation with the association of the relatives of the victims.

The collision claimed the lives of 57 people, while scores of others were injured.

Initiative City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
City of Athens launches municipal ‘alliance’ for cheaper power
NEWS

City of Athens launches municipal ‘alliance’ for cheaper power

City folk head to the country for the long weekend
NEWS

City folk head to the country for the long weekend

Parallel rallies to block central Athens roads on Friday
NEWS

Parallel rallies to block central Athens roads on Friday

Building bonuses shot down by top court
NEWS

Building bonuses shot down by top court

City of Athens struggling to keep up with public works tearing up capital’s streets, sidewalks
NEWS

City of Athens struggling to keep up with public works tearing up capital’s streets, sidewalks

Report on impact of climate change on Athens sounds alarm
NEWS

Report on impact of climate change on Athens sounds alarm