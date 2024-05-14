Satti’s Eurovision entry ‘Zari’ climbs Spotify’s global ‘Viral 50’ list

Marina Satti of Greece performs the song “Zari” during the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Thursday, [Martin Meissner/AP]

Marina Satti’s Eurovision entry “Zari” has become the first song with Greek lyrics to make it into Spotify’s global “Viral 50” list.

With almost 13 million listens on the audio streaming platform, “Zari” now ranks 21st on the Spotify list of the “most viral tracks right now,” climbing a number of places already on Tuesday.

The song also ranks in the Spotify viral charts in numerous European countries, including, at the time of writing, 5th in Bulgaria, 8th in Romania, 10th in Italy and Spain, 11th in Cyprus, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands, 12th in Turkey, 15th in Poland and 17th in the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The song also ranks 17th in Australia and 38th in Israel.

In Saturday’s Eurovision final, “Zari” came 11th place out of 25 countries overall and 8th place in the popular televote. The official videos of her two performances at the contest have been viewed a combined 5 million times.

Released by Golden Records and Minos EMI, a Universal Music Company, “Zari” has gone triple platinum in Greece and Satti ranks as the number 1 Greek artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify (1.6 million).

On Wednesday, Satti’s new EP, “Pop,” is expected to be released. It will include a total of seven songs, including “Zari “ and “Tucutum.”