New app receives 500 complaints about beach encroachment

A new app that seeks to combat the illegal encroachment on beaches by sunbeds, umbrellas and chairs has registered 500 complaints in its first two weeks of operation, the Ministry of Digital Governance has said.

The ministry added that the MyCoast app has already been downloaded by 14,000 citizens.

The app allows users to lodge complaints regarding instances where tourist establishments exceed their allotted space for umbrella seating on the beach or engage in unauthorized occupation without the requisite concession agreement.

Using geolocation features, users can pinpoint the exact location of a suspected violation. Once identified, the app provides comprehensive information, including the designated location, lease duration, and the permitted coverage area outlined in the licensing agreement.

Complainants have the option to submit reports either under their name, using their Taxisnet username and password, or anonymously.

In its next move against illegal beach encroachments, the ministry will implement a program, in collaboration with the University of the Aegean, that will use artificial intelligence and satellites to directly compare and record the possible use of additional spaces beyond those provided by the license on approximately 7,900 beaches across the country.