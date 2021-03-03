Las Meninas | March 9-11

The Athens Concert Hall presents “Las Meninas,” a performance inspired by the splendid 17th century painting by Diego Velázquez and the long reign of Spain’s Philip IV, which sank the country into economic and social misery. Performing a selection of works by Juan Hidalgo, José Marín and other composers of that period, will be Theodoros Kitsos (baroque guitars, theorbo), Dimitris Tigas (violone, baroque guitar) and Alexandros Ioannou (percussion), along with mezzo-soprano Theodora Baka. To find out more and to log on, visit megaron.gr.